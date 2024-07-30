MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Short Interest Update

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the June 30th total of 80,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ MMV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,074. MultiMetaVerse has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited operates as an animation and entertainment company in the People's Republic of China. It offers a product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games under the Aotu World brand, as well as action figures, stuffed dolls, apparel, costumes, trading cards, and other collectibles and functional items.

