MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Short Interest Update

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the June 30th total of 80,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MultiMetaVerse Price Performance
NASDAQ MMV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,074. MultiMetaVerse has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.
About MultiMetaVerse
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MultiMetaVerse
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for MultiMetaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiMetaVerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.