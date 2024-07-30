MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. MVB Financial had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.65%.

MVB Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $309.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.05. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $27.23.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MVBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading

