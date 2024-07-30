My DeFi Pet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $141,073.62 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $141,073.62 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001516 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002152 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005539 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

