Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Mynaric Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MYNA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.07. 6,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Mynaric has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.58.
Mynaric Company Profile
