National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Up 23.0% in July

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,490,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the June 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision

In other National Vision news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 633,097 shares in the company, valued at $9,471,131.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $1,776,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,511,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,980,000 after acquiring an additional 182,504 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $2,981,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,274,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,872,000.

National Vision Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 542,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,816. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.44. National Vision has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $542.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

