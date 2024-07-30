Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,101.80 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00018584 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009236 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,016.19 or 0.46728518 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

