Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $725.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

NFLX stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $625.37. 626,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $657.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

