Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.76 and last traded at $38.76. Approximately 49,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 123,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGNE shares. Baird R W upgraded Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.88.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth $9,036,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene during the first quarter worth about $120,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

