New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $83.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.53. 41,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,654. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -43.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYMT. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

