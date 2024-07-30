Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.
Northeast Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,592. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04.
About Northeast Bank
