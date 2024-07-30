Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Issues Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,592. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $73.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

