Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.
Northeast Bank Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NBN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,592. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04.
About Northeast Bank
