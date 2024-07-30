Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,592. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

