Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.2%

NTRS stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.65. 95,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,969. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.49.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 986.3% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 557.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 668.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

