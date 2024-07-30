Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Price Performance
NPIFF stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $19.70.
Northland Power Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Should You Invest in Bonds? Here’s What to Know
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.