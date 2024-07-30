NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.

NWHUF opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.40.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

