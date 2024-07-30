Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northwest Pipe to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $364.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

