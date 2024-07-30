NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

NRG Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years. NRG Energy has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

NRG Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NRG opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day moving average is $69.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

