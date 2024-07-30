Numeraire (NMR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.60 Million

Numeraire (NMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $107.88 million and $15.60 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $14.75 or 0.00022159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Numeraire

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,716,908 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,311,835 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

