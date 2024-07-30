NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 2,013,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,037,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 478,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,968.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,592.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $258,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.