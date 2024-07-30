Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,896,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.63. 35,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,563. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

