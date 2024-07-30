Nuvei (NVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.
Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.74 million.
Nuvei Price Performance
Nuvei Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Nuvei Company Profile
