Nuvei (NVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.65 per share for the quarter.

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.74 million.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVE

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.