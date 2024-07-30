NXM (NXM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,009.78 or 1.00181184 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000967 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00071787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

