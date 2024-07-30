Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $564.74 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0841 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $564.74 million and $10.35 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.16 or 0.04994340 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00040440 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08465813 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $11,565,460.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

