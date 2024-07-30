Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:OGSP)

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF stock remained flat at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13.
About Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF
