Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:OGSP)

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (NYSEARCA:OGSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0538 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF stock remained flat at $10.06 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418. Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13.

About Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF

The Obra High Grade Structured Products ETF (OGSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks income and capital preservation through an actively managed portfolio of investment grade securitized products selected based on fundamental, top-down analysis and bottom-up risk factors.

