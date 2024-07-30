Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.92). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

OPI stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPI. B. Riley decreased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

