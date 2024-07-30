Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Oil States International had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Oil States International Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 451,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a PE ratio of -134.75 and a beta of 2.67. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OIS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oil States International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

