Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

Insider Activity at Okta

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 34,620 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $3,324,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,256 shares of company stock worth $34,154,578. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Okta by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 71.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Okta by 5.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Okta by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.