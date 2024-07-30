Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONCY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 30,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,330. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

