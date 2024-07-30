OneMain (OMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect OneMain to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

