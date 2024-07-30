OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPK. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OPK

OPKO Health Stock Down 3.4 %

OPK stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. OPKO Health has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.65.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 163,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $211,556.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,132,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,360,566.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $1,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,508,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,434,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 163,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $211,556.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,132,222 shares in the company, valued at $272,360,566.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,200 shares of company stock worth $10,570,007 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 107.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 648,569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 211,429 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.