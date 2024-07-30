Ordinals (ORDI) Price Hits $36.87

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $36.87 or 0.00055920 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $774.35 million and $74.74 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 37.55739783 USD and is down -5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $108,549,634.36 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

