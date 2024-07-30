Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0979 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $97.91 million and $8.81 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,409,664,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

