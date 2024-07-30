Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the June 30th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.2 days.
Osino Resources Price Performance
Shares of Osino Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,892. Osino Resources has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.
Osino Resources Company Profile
