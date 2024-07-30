Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Hits New 52-Week High at $184.03

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.03 and last traded at $183.43, with a volume of 26821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. Argus lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Owens Corning

Owens Corning Price Performance

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.67 and a 200 day moving average of $165.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock worth $3,437,315. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 259,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 2,813.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after buying an additional 365,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.