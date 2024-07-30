PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,288,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,967,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $80.94 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.74.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

