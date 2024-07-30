Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. 6,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

About Pacific Basin Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.