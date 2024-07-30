Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 8,570 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Avantor by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Avantor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 467,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,931,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

