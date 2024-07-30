Paloma Partners Management Co Has $684,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.28.

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.59. 1,322,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

