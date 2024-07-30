Paloma Partners Management Co Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 401.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 610,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after buying an additional 27,963 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in PACCAR by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after buying an additional 89,359 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 823,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,430,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.32. 2,135,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $80.94 and a twelve month high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.