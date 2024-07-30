Paloma Partners Management Co Has $922,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 95,078 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,906 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $395.42. 350,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,905. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $399.62.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.