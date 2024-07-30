Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $86,000 in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 762,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,027. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, July 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Insider Transactions at Ardelyx

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $44,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $44,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,524,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 504,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,050. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

