Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Holdings in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 911,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after buying an additional 115,134 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,487,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 107,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $724.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

