Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $106,000 Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,360,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,820,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 67,368 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 93,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 212,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. 50,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $368.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.09 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOCO

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.