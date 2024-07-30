Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $184,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 17,508.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,074. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

About Provident Financial Services

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

