Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gevo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,805,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 128.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 341,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 192,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 79.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEVO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Gevo Trading Down 1.1 %

GEVO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 665,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,284. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. Research analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

