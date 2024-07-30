Patrick Industries (PATK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.47. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PATK stock opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.49. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

