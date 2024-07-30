Paycom Software, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the software maker on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Paycom Software has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paycom Software to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.76. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,987 shares of company stock worth $8,072,635. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

