PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of Low to mid-teens for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. PayPal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.880-3.980 EPS.

PayPal Stock Up 7.8 %

PYPL stock opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

