PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Short Interest Update

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

PayPoint Price Performance

Shares of PYPTF stock remained flat at $8.73 on Monday. PayPoint has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.