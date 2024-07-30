Pearson plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7.40 (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PSON opened at GBX 1,054 ($13.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 979.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 984.58. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 809.60 ($10.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,060 ($13.64). The firm has a market cap of £7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,050 ($13.51) to GBX 1,052 ($13.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.05) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,101.75 ($14.17).

In other Pearson news, insider Sally Johnson sold 66,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 971 ($12.49), for a total transaction of £647,734.68 ($833,206.43). In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 66,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 971 ($12.49), for a total value of £647,734.68 ($833,206.43). Also, insider Annette Thomas acquired 383 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.67) per share, for a total transaction of £3,772.55 ($4,852.78). 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

