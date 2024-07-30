Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA) Shares Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) by 1,015.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,814 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.49% of Perception Capital Corp. III worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Perception Capital Corp. III by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 31,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Perception Capital Corp. III Stock Performance

PFTA stock remained flat at $10.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,274. Perception Capital Corp. III has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

